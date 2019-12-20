Accidental shooting reported on Lexington Avenue

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a report of a shots fire in the 1600 block of Lexington. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male inside his own residence who had a single gunshot wound to his lower torso. The victim reported that the shooting was accidental and occurred while handling his own rifle. Officers located the rifle and found no evidence to suggest anything occurred other than what was reported by the victim. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...