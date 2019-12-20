Bardwell man wanted for burglary and assault

McCracken County Police are currently searching for a man wanted for burglary and assault. Deputies responded to a 911 call early Wednesday from Reidland. The caller said that two men were attempting to enter her home with a knife. While on the phone with authorities, officers said that the men assaulted her while she was holding her baby, and stole her phone. The woman and her roommate were able to hold off the men, who quickly fled. One of the men has been identified as 23-year-old Kaelan Whitaker, of Bardwell. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office or any local law enforcement agency.

Like this: Like Loading...