Cape sheriff raises deputy salary concerns with county commission

Only one person appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday to comment on the county’s proposed 2020 operating budget. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, referencing the budget line item for her department, reminded the commissioners Cape Girardeau and Jackson are offering starting patrol officers more than she can pay starting deputies in her department. In Cape Girardeau starting pay for police officers is approximately $38,000. The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a budget for 2020 that increased the starting pay for police officers there to more than $36,000. By statute, a final version of the county’s 2020 operating budget must be approved by the commissioners by Jan. 10. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...