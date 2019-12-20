Christmas shopping festival scheduled for this weekend in downtown Poplar Bluff

There is a Christmas shopping festival this weekend in downtown Poplar Bluff. The event will be held on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Black River Ballroom. 10×10 booth space is available for $60, and limited 15×15 booth space is available for $85. The booths will be available until all spots are sold. Set up for the event will be on Friday night from 5 to 9 pm, and Saturday morning from 6 to 8:30 am, with loaders and un-loaders available. To purchase booth space for the festival, contact Randy Bailey by calling 573-208-5214, or by emailing him at rbailey1704@gmail.com.

