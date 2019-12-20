False shots fired at Sikeston Junior High

Yesterday morning, Sikeston DPS was made aware of some unidentified loud noises at Sikeston Junior High that were reported by a student and later confirmed by a teacher. The school was immediately placed on lock-down. Officers searched the school and did not locate any threats. The school was released shortly after. The Senior High School was also placed on lock down and searched as a precautionary measure, with no threats found. All schools and students are safe. It still isn’t known what the student and teacher heard.

Like this: Like Loading...