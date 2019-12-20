Lesterville man pleads guilty to firearm charge

A Lesterville man has pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On February 14, Reynolds County officers were searching for 55-year-old Troy Sencibaugh to arrest him on an outstanding arrest warrant. They received information from a citizen on his whereabouts, leading to his arrest. He told the officers that he had a firearm on his person. They discovered a .40 caliber pistol in his left front pocket. The pistol was loaded with ammunition. Sencibaugh has previous convictions for production of marijuana and second degree assault in Reynolds County, and is prohibited from possessing firearms. His sentencing is set for March 17, 2020. He has agreed to accept a sentence of 180 months imprisonment, as a result of his plea agreement.

