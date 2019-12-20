Wagner gives shout out to St. Louis region’s ‘Silicon Valley’ for ag tech work

The U.S. House has passed the long-awaited trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The state’s Republican House members, along with Kansas City Democrat Emanuel Cleaver, voted for the agreement and St. Louis Democrat Lacy Clay opposed it. On the House floor, eastern Missouri Republican Ann Wagner gives a shout out to the St. Louis area for its work in the future of agriculture.

The agreement would increase U.S. access to Canadian dairy markets and include new chapters on digital trade and e-commerce. Congressman Clay says the “deeply-flawed agreement fails to protect key skilled manufacturing sectors like aerospace and automobiles from even more foreign outsourcing of good jobs.” The Senate is not expected to consider the deal until January.