Trading Post – December 21
Two acoustic guitars – $125 each/$225 both
Set of 16 in tires – $200 all/$50 each – ph #: 573-282-2268
————-
Tree trimming service
Buying: seasoned firewood – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
Kitchen cabinets
Used brick
Rough cut lumber
Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
26 in bicycle – $25
Christmas lights – ph #: 573-270-9582
————-
Two children’s unicycles – $30 each
Mountain Dew thermometer – $75
‘88 Mazda pickup – $500 – ph #: 667-5540
————-
Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200
Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Inversion table – $300 – ph #: 573-934-0297
————-
Canon printer – FREE – ph #: 573-887-3013