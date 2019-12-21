Trading Post – December 21

Two acoustic guitars – $125 each/$225 both

Set of 16 in tires – $200 all/$50 each – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Tree trimming service

Buying: seasoned firewood – ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick

Rough cut lumber

Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

26 in bicycle – $25

Christmas lights – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

Two children’s unicycles – $30 each

Mountain Dew thermometer – $75

‘88 Mazda pickup – $500 – ph #: 667-5540

————-

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Various drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Inversion table – $300 – ph #: 573-934-0297

————-

Canon printer – FREE – ph #: 573-887-3013

