Libla Files Legislation to Increase Missouri’s Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Tax

Legislation that would increase Missouri’s gasoline tax from 17 to 19-cents per gallon has been filed by the Senate Transportation Committee chairman. Poplar Bluff State Senator Doug Libla notes Missouri’s 17-cent gas tax has remained the same since 1996, and says the state Department of Transportation is dipping into reserves for federal matching funds.

The bill would raise the tax on diesel fuel from 17 to 23-cents per gallon. Libla says the proposal would raise about $144-million annually for transportation.