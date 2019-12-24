Cape Girardeau Man Arrested For Sexual Trafficking Of a Child

The Missouri State High Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested a Cape Girardeau man on Friday for 2nd degree sexual trafficking of a child. On Friday, investigators contacted 28-year-old Justin Williams at his home on South West End Road in Cape Girardeau. Investigators developed information that Williams had enticed a child to participate in the production of explicit sexual material. Additionally, they found and seized electronic equipment as evidence. He was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. On Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Williams with 2nd degree sexual trafficking of a child. His bond was set at $100,000.

