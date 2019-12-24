Stoddard County official searching for information on Essex shooting
Officials with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department are searching for information on an Essex shooting that occurred last Thursday. The Sheriff’s Department says officers responded to a call in Essex on Thursday, where a man reported that a driver asked him directions to Malden, when another man in the vehicle shot at him as he turned to go back to his home. Police are searching for a red, four door vehicle. If you have any information, call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at 573-568-4654.