Downtown Cape building to house talent services company

A local building formerly home to a pool supply company is shedding paneling, carpet and old paint to make way for a talent representation and media production company: Top Talent Services LLC, set to open Wednesday. The building is nearly complete. The front room will have a coffee-shop atmosphere, where artists and creatives can mingle and collaborate informally. The next room will be more structured with an office space dedicated to the administrative side. Another zone will have audio/visual equipment so clients can record podcasts or YouTube videos. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

