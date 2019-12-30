Williamson County Sheriff warns of new scam targeting registered sex offenders

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting you to a new scam going around targeting registered sex offenders. Sheriff Bennie Vick says his office has received complaints from two intended victims this week that are registered sex offenders. They reported that the scammer contacted them via phone, identified himself as being part of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and ordered the intended victims to come to the Sheriff’s Office to update their DNA profile. The scammer then said the intended victims could skip coming into the Sheriff’s Office if they made a payment over the phone. Sheriff Vick says there is no current requirement for registered sex offenders to update their DNA profile and law enforcement will never demand payment over the phone.

