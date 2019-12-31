Butler County Coroner requesting public’s assistance in identifying a body UPDATE body identified

A body that was found in Butler County last week has been identified. Pending DNA confirmation, the investigation leads the Butler County Coroner’s Office to believe the identity of the body is 33-year-old Brittney Grammer, of Poplar Bluff. An autopsy performed was able to confirm some of those findings with medical records. They met with her family and DNA samples were taken. The sample will be sent to a lab for comparison to make positive identification. The investigation is ongoing.

