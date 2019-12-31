Woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting woman in car

A Sikeston woman was shot and killed in an incident in Oklahoma City on Friday. Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a local hospital after a victim arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities learned that 20-year-old Montanah Sullivan, of Sikeston, was riding in a vehicle with 21-year-old Grace Huff, of Oklahoma City. Investigators allege that Huff discharged a gun in the car, and the bullet hit Sullivan. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital. Huff was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Montanah Sullivan

Grace Huff