Cape homicide suspect turns himself in to police custody, another still at large

A homicide suspect turned himself in to the Cape Girardeau Police Department on New Year’s Eve. 19-year-old Maurice Patterson Jr. turned himself in peacefully, and detectives will be conducting follow-up interviews. The Southeast Missourian reports that his mother posted a video of him being searched. Investigators are continuing their active search for 19-year-old Thomas Bean. You are encouraged to contact law enforcement with any information pertaining to the case or to Bean’s whereabouts. The two 19-year-olds were charged Dec. 13th with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon for their involvement in the Dec. 11th homicide of Richard Reeves at The District apartment complex.

Like this: Like Loading...