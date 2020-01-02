Courthouse tops list of Cape County projects for 2020

The new courthouse is at the top of the list for Cape County projects in 2020. The three-story, 82,000-square-foot courthouse on the corner of North Missouri and West Washington streets in Jackson sits between the county’s existing courthouse, built 112 years ago, and the sheriff’s department and county jail complex. Financed with revenue generated by the county’s use tax, construction of the $18 million structure began in late 2018. The courthouse is slated to open by April 1. Several of the building’s six courtrooms are already nearing completion. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

