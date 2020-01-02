Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Two Burger King employees were attacked yesterday by a Grubhub deliveryman who “became agitated when informed that his order was not ready for pick up.” Investigators say that 43-year-old Daniel Delellis arrived at a Burger King in Clearwater around 5:20 p.m. Saturday to “pick up an order” for Grubhub, the online food ordering business.

But when told he would have to wait for the order, Delellis allegedly walked outside and picked up a “three foot in height hard plastic ash tray” and swung it at the restaurant’s front doors. Delellis then struck a male employee in the chest with the ash tray.

According to cops, when a 20-year-old female worker told Delellis that he had to leave the property, Delellis allegedly “swung his left hand and struck the victim on the right cheek leaving a red mark.”

Delellis was subsequently arrested by police on a pair of misdemeanor battery counts. He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1,000 bond, and a judge has ordered him to stay away from the Burger King and have no contact with the two victims.