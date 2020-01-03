17-year-old dead by apparent gunshot wound in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two apparently related incidents that culminated in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Carbondale on Wednesday night. The evening sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported home invasion south of Carbondale. Occupants of the residence reported that two men had forced their way into the home demanding money. There was a struggle over a firearm, shots were fired, and the suspects fled the scene. About 10 minutes later, Carbondale Police learned a male patient had arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with a life-threatening wound, suspected to be a gunshot. The victim, a 17-year-old male, was later pronounced dead. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the sheriff’s office indicated.

