Huddle House employee accidentally shoots himself

Authorities are investigating an accidental firearms discharge Wednesday night that wounded an employee of a Cape Girardeau restaurant. A male employee of Huddle House, on Kingshighway, retrieved a handgun from a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. At some point, he accidentally discharged the weapon and struck himself in the forearm with one bullet. The employee, who was not identified by police, was transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment of his nonlife threatening injury. As of Thursday afternoon no charges had been filed in connection with the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...