Suspect in custody after Shooting in Perryville

911 phone calls began pouring into the Perryville Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Department late last night in regard to shots being fired in the 200 block of W. South St. As officers responded to the area, a male subject arrived in the lobby of the police department stating he had been shot in the chest. The subject was transported by EMS to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Officers were able to locate the residence where the incident occurred and took a family member of the victim into custody. This is an on-going investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

