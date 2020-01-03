Three approved for medical marijuana grow licenses

Medical-grade marijuana will likely be grown in Perry County, or at least by Perry County-based businesses. Late last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a list of 60 facilities that were approved for medical marijuana cultivation licenses. Among them were three facilities that listed Perryville addresses: Archimedes Medical Holdings LLC, Focus Partners-Perryville LLC and FUJM, LLC. The state had received more than 500 applications from across the state, approving 60, including the three from Perryville, along with one from GF Saint Mary LLC in St. Mary, Organic Remedies MO Inc. in Chaffee, and Bootheel CannaCare LLC in Caruthersville. Also last week, DHSS released lists of approved transportation and testing facilities. Among those approved for transportation services were 5th Meridian Group Inc. of Cape Girardeau and KLN Logistics LLC of Jackson. More information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.

