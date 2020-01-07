Cape Girardeau considering agreement to house federal inmates

The Southeast Missourian reports that a proposed agreement among the city, the police department and the United States Department of Justice may soon house federal prisoners at the Cape Girardeau police station. Members of Cape Girardeau City Council discussed the proposal and unanimously passed the agreement’s first reading at Monday night’s meeting. In a report provided to council members, the federal inmates would be housed at a cost of $70 per day, per inmate, which would be reimbursed to the City of Cape Girardeau by the Department of Justice. The agreement could result in an estimated gross revenue between $255,500 and $383,250 annually and could be performed with the jail’s current staffing levels. During the meeting, assistant police chief Adam Glueck said the jail can house a capacity of 20 people, but averages four per day. Glueck explained the agreement would not only provide a financial benefit to the city, but also provide a logistical benefit to U.S. Marshals working in the area.

