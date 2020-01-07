Police investigate death of prominent Missouri lawyer UPDATE suspect charged

A 28-year-old man was charged Monday in the stabbing death of 47-year-old attorney Randy Gori. Timothy Banowetz, of Wentzville, was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and unlawful restraint. He is accused of stabbing Gori to death and holding two children captive Saturday night at Gori’s Edwardsville home. Police responding to a 911 call found Gori’s body at the home about 9 p.m. Saturday. His black 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV had been stolen. About 12 hours later on Sunday morning, a search team found Banowetz in a wooded area near Gori’s property and later located the stolen vehicle in the same area. Law Enforcement says Gori’s actions during the attack and an interruption of the crime from a woman likely saved the lives of the children. Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis believe the killing was premeditated, but did not know of a direct connection between Banowetz and Gori.

Timothy Banowetz