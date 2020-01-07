Victim wounded, suspect charged in Whitener Street shooting

A Cape Girardeau man is in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the hip during a domestic disturbance early Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau. 26-year-old Tommy Tipler was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim is in stable condition and Tipler is being held without bond. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...