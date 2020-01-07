Williamson County Sheriff warns of phone scam

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is alerting you of a phone scam in which someone is claiming to be a deputy with his office. A news release from Vick’s office said it had been notified of two calls in which the caller claimed to be “Deputy Delaney” from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and informed the intended victim that they had missed a court date. The caller then tried to get the person to make an over-the-phone payment. What set this phone scam apart is that a return number of 618-319-7911 is provided. A call back to this number claims that the caller has reached the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Court Process Division. Vick wrote that this is an attempt to legitimize the scam. He also stated any legitimate law enforcement agency would never demand immediate payment over the phone and that any call asking for this is “almost certainly a scam.”

