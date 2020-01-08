Caruthersville man injured in boating accident

A Caruthersville man is in serious condition after a being injured on a boat in the Mississippi River on Dec. 28th. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Michael Hawks was heading upstream on the Mississippi, about 7 1/2 miles north of Caruthersville early that evening. Hawks was working on a vessel motor when he hit his head on the motor. The boat continued traveling forward until it struck the bank, ejecting Hawks. Hawks was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

