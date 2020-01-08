Chesterfield man sentenced to 210 months on multiple charges

A Chesterfield man has been sentenced to 210 months in prison for robbery, drug, and gun charges. In November, 2018, 31-year-old James Judd agreed with two other people to rob a marijuana dealer in Ripley County. They took a short-barreled shotgun to accost the dealer to take his marijuana and some firearms kept in the dealer’s home. One of Judd’s associates fired his shotgun at the door of the dealer’s home to gain entry. In doing so, he injured another associate with the shotgun pellets. Judd and his companions took marijuana and firearms from the dealer, got their wounded associate, then drove to a residence in Illinois. The Illinois State Police went to the home and arrested Judd and his associates. Some of the firearms stolen from the marijuana dealer were found in the home, along with the short-barreled shotgun. Judd was charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and interference with commerce by robbery.

