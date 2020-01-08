Poplar Bluff man dead after domestic dispute

A Poplar Bluff man has died from injuries he received during a domestic dispute. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that on Monday evening, his office responded to a residence in the county off of B Highway. Upon arrival, officers observed a male subject with an apparent stab wound. It is believed a domestic disturbance is what lead to the stabbing. 46-year-old Jack Hemby was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary indications are that Hemby died from wounds sustained from the stabbing incident. Due to the nature of his death, an autopsy is scheduled in Farmington. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing pending review with the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

