A road is scheduled to close today in Ripley County for repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports that Route T in Ripley County will be closed while crews replace a pipe underneath the roadway. The work is scheduled for today from 8 am to 2 pm. For more information, contact MoDOT by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT, or visit www.MoDot.Org.

Like this: Like Loading...