Jackson boil-water order issued

The City of Jackson has issued a boil-water advisory for several neighborhoods. The advisory was made following damage to a water main on East Jackson Boulevard. Residents living in or near Annwood Estates and Klaus Park Village are being asked to boil water as a precaution as crews work on the damaged water main. Yesterday afternoon, city officials were notified of damage caused to a water main located on East Jackson Boulevard near the entrance to Annwood Estates Subdivision. City crews are currently on scene working to repair this issue as quickly as possible. Concurrently, city officials were notified of an unrelated break in the water main located within the Klaus Park Village Subdivision on Lexington Drive near the intersection of Wexford Court. City crews will be on scene working to repair this issue as quickly as possible. A complete list of addresses affected under this advisory is posted on the news release at http://www.jacksonmo.org//NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=2639. For more information, contact the City of Jackson Department of Public Works at 573-243-2300, online at www.jacksonmo.org, or on Facebook.

