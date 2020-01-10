Cape County assessor encouraging online filing for personal-property tax assessments

Thousands of personal-property tax assessment lists will be arriving in Cape Girardeau County mailboxes starting today, but county Assessor Bob Adams hopes people won’t mail them back. Instead, he is encouraging county residents to take advantage of an electronic filing option through his office’s website. This is the fourth year Cape Girardeau County has offered e-filing as an option for reporting personal property to the assessor’s office. During the first two years, 2017 and 2018, participation hovered just below 15%, but last year the assessor’s office aggressively promoted e-filing and increased the participation rate to nearly 27%. The deadline for filing 2020 assessment lists, either online or by mail, is March 1. For more information, or assistance with the e-filing process, contact the assessor’s office in Jackson or Cape Girardeau, (573) 243-2468 or (573) 334-8876. You can also read more in the Southeast Missourian.

