Cape Girardeau Couple arrested for Burglary & Stealing

A Cape Girardeau couple was arrested for burglary and stealing. On January 6, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a reported burglary in an apartment complex in which the resident had his wrists bound together. The victim stated unknown subjects came into this residence, stolen several items, and fled the scene. Through investigation, possible suspects were identified and search warrants were obtained for their residence, vehicle, and the area in which they were located. Evidence was obtained that further linked them to this incident. 30-year-old Corey Winchel and 27-year-old Aimee Winchel were taken into custody and charged with 1st degree burglary and stealing. Corey’s bond is $25,000 cash or surety, and Aimee’s bond is $20,000 cash or surety.

Corey Winchel

Aimee Winchel