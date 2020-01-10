Change to Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Approved

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri made two filings with the Commission. For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the FAC will increase by approximately $0.59 a month, from a current credit of approximately $1.36 a month to a credit of approximately $0.77 a month. The change is expected to take effect on January 27. The FAC tariff allows the company to pass increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchased power costs to customers outside of a general rate case.

Like this: Like Loading...