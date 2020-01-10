Flood Risk in Your Area: Get Ready Now

With a forecast of heavy rainfall into the weekend, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region V encourages you to get ready for the possibility of flooding in your community. Follow the instructions of state and local officials and listen to local radio or TV stations for updated emergency information related to this storm system. Purchasing a weather radio for your home is another way to ensure that you receive critical warning information. During this time of year, floodwaters can be excessively cold so be cautious, as even brief exposure can be life threatening. Stay indoors if possible, check that your sump pump is functioning properly and ensure nothing valuable is stored on your basement floor to avoid potential damage from unexpected flooding. Find valuable tips to help you prepare at www.ready.gov/floods and download the free FEMA app, available for your Android, Apple or Blackberry device. Visit the site or download the app today so you have the information you need to prepare for severe weather.

