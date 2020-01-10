Friday, January 10th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Wisconsin man was busted for allegedly assaulting a woman — and then dousing her in ranch dressing. 53-year-old Racine resident Maurice Thomas was in the lady’s home when the two got into an argument and he allegedly threatened to “smash” her face. He then allegedly grabbed her by her throat and pushed her up against a wall.

The conflict turned messier when Thomas snatched a container of ranch dressing from a table, and started chasing the woman, “squirting the ranch dressing at her.” The woman called out for help after the brute allegedly tossed the actual bottle at her — hitting her in the chest.

Another person in the home then called 9-1-1. When cops arrived at the scene, the woman was covered in ranch dressing from head to waist — as was much of the house. Thomas was charged with stalking, burglary, and skipping bail.

