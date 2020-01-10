Humane Society of Missouri Rescues 25 Dogs and 1 Cat from Long-Term Hoarding Situation in Hickory County

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) was called to rescue 25 small breed dogs and one cat from a long-term hoarding situation in Hickory County, in which the owner had been deceased for more than one week. Once the scene was evaluated and the human remains were removed by the local coroner’s office, HSMO’s ACT team made plans to safely remove the dogs. This required rescuers to wear respirators and hazmat suits in order to ensure safe entry and handling of the animals. The small dogs are in varying stages of malnourishment and suffering from skin conditions and other illnesses common in long-term hoarding situations. The remains of at least one dog were also found inside the home. The surviving animals were taken to the St. Louis City facility to be treated. Once the dogs have been fully treated, they will be available for adoption at the St. Louis City location. Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view the full roster of adoptable animals at hsmo.org/adopt.

Like this: Like Loading...