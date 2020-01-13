Early morning shootings in Sikeston 1/12

Early yesterday morning, Sikeston DPS received a call about a 24-year-old man who shot 3 times outside his apartment on Montgomery St. The man said he stepped out of his home and was shot by an unknown person. He had been shot in the abdomen and both his legs. He was taken to St. Francis for non-life threatening wounds. While investigating the scene, several more shots were heard in the area. Several calls lead to a second scene on Adams St. Multiple shell casings were found in front and behind a home. No one inside the home was hit. Both incidents are under investigation.

