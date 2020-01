A storm caused damage all over the area this weekend. Among the damage was multiple local businesses, including Crader Tire and several businesses on Birk Lane in Jackson. One business was destroyed. 2 businesses had the roofs blown off the buildings. One business had the windows blown out. Multiple houses were also affected by this weekend’s storm. There were power outages in multiple areas as well.

Power lines down in Jackson.

Crews working on repairs in Jackson.

