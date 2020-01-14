Missouri House Education Committee to Hear School Restraint Legislation today

Legislation that would prohibit Missouri school districts from using seclusion rooms for anything other than the health and safety of students and teachers will go before the House Education Committee in Jefferson City today. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Ian Mackey says that numerous school districts don’t follow their own policies on this issue.

Mackey’s bill would limit restraints and seclusion to instances of immediate physical and safety threats. It would also require school districts to report all occurrences of restraint and seclusion to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.