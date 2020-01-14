Morley police investigating thefts of copper wire, other items

The Morley Police Department is investigating multiple cases of theft from residences that may be linked to other incidents in surrounding areas. There have been multiple cases of theft of copper wire and other personal items from homes in Morley. One suspect was arrested Saturday night during a traffic stop and had multiple outstanding warrants. Morley Police have descriptions of other subjects who are believed to be involved. One suspect is described as a white male with blue jeans and shaved head, around 5’9”, wearing a black leather jacket or coat. He had been seen around the areas of theft and around the time that they occurred along with a second suspect, a white male driving a white passenger car with no plate information. Anyone with any information or who notice any unusual vehicles at houses that do not belong are asked to notify the Morley Police Department with the information. Morley Police also reminds you to be sure vehicles are locked and all personal items are taken inside. If you are leaving town or would like extra patrol to check their residence are also asked to contact the Morley Police Department

