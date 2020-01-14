Public Safety Announcement from Jackson Police Department

The Jackson Police Department has issued a public safety announcement after 3 suspicious deaths in the past few days. The deaths appear to be related to the use of recreational narcotics. You are reminded and encourage to stay away from any illegal opioid or narcotics. If you have any information about these local deaths, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E at 573-840-9500. If you have a substance abuse problem, you can call 1-800-575-7480 for help.

