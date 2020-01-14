Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The royal family news that shocked the world on Wednesday apparently did not come as a surprise to one woman in England: Self-proclaimed fortune teller Jemima Packington is claiming she predicted Harry and Meghan Markle would step back from the royal family after “reading” some asparagus spears.

British news agency SWNS explained that 64-year-old Packington, reportedly the world’s only “asparamancer,” said she is able to see the future by throwing asparagus into the air and then observing how the spears land on the ground.

“When I cast the asparagus, it creates patterns and it is the patterns I interpret,” the vegetable-reader said, explaining that she inherited the ability from her aunt who read tea leaves, and has been predicting the future since she was 8-years-old.

Among her previous prophecies, Packington said that many have proven true, alleging that she was able to predict Brexit, England winning the Cricket World Cup, and Theresa May being pushed out as Prime Minister.