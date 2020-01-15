Early morning shootings 1/12 UPDATE suspects in custody

While Sikeston DPS was investigating a shooting on Montgomery Street in New Madrid County, officers found shell casings lying on the driveway of one of the apartments. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 104 grams of marijuana, packaging material, and 100 ecstasy pills. The homeowner was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. His name is not being released pending formal charges. This led detectives to Wilson Street in Scott County where they found packaging material and 11 bags of marijuana. 20-year-old Antonio Johnson was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and 19-year-old Zykeria Johnson was arrested for tampering with evidence.

