The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened yesterday. Officers were called to the 1300 block of North Main Street around 4 p.m. and they found that a Poplar Bluff man in his 40′s had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. About 30 minutes later, 22-year-old Kayln Johnson was found and arrested.

