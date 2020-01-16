Caruthersville woman still missing

The Caruthersville Police Department is asking for your assistance in the search of a still missing Caruthersville woman. 36-year old-Michele Bell was reported to have a mental breakdown before leaving the city on December 8th. She is 5’4, 105 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, and was wearing a pink shirt and leggings when she left the city. A reward was issued in December for her safe return. Her vehicle was reported being found near Joiner, Arkansas on December 9th, on the exit ramp of I-55. If you have any information on Bell’s location, you are asked to call 911 or the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-4101.

