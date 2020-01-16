Independent Women’s Forum Opposes Virginia’s Illegitimate Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment

Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) opposed Virginia’s ratification yesterday of a proposed amendment to the United States Constitution. The proposed amendment claims to guarantee equality of the sexes, but the Constitution already guarantees equality for all Americans. Men and women share all of the same basic constitutional rights. Sex discrimination is prohibited by the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, as well as by federal statutes and by statutes in all 50 states. The Independent Women’s Forum says, “The Equal Rights Amendment will go much further than this by requiring that the government treat men and women the same, regardless of actual differences recognized under current law upon which women presently rely.”

Like this: Like Loading...