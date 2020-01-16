Three men in custody after Salvation Army burglary

Three Cape Girardeau men are facing felony charges of stealing and second-degree burglary for their alleged involvement in a Sunday afternoon theft at the Salvation Army in Cape. 22-year-old Jaleel Henry attended a church service at the facility then hid in the gymnasium. Later that day a witness noticed a side door to the facility’s rear garage was open and saw Henry and 28-year-old Curtis Williams loading donated toys and clothing items into a dark gray 2005 Toyota 4Runner. 20-year-old Bron’dale L. Wilkerson was seen in the driver’s seat. All three men were taken into custody that evening. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...