Weekend rain brings rise in river; forecast to drop below flood stage by Monday

Excessive rainfall last weekend has resulted in rise of the Mississippi River causing moderate flood conditions. Forecasters are predicting the river should be below flood stage by early next week. As of yesterday evening the river level at Cape Girardeau was 37.3 feet, 11 feet higher than the 26.3 feet level recorded last Friday morning. Flood stage at Cape Girardeau is 32 feet. The National Weather Service expects the river at Cape Girardeau to fall between 1 and 2 feet per day and drop below flood stage by Monday. Both gates in Cape Girardeau’s downtown flood wall, at Broadway and Themis Street, were closed earlier this week in anticipation of flood conditions.

