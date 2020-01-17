Annie App Allows Veterans to Engage in Health Management

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Annie mobile app allows Veterans to engage in health management. The Annie App is a text messaging service that promotes self-care for Veterans enrolled in VA health care. Patients using Annie receive automated prompts to track and monitor their own health and motivational/educational messages. Annie also sends VA appointment reminders and messages from the patient’s local VA medical center. The Annie App allows clinicians to use and create care protocols that allow patients to easily submit their health readings back to Annie. Messages and patients’ data are stored in the Annie system where clinicians can view the texts and readings as needed.

Features include:

Request and receive health readings from patients, such as blood pressure, glucose, caloric intake and more

Patient responses to messages are stored in the Annie system to be viewed by health care providers

Enroll patients in protocols having automated messages from Annie, that include alerts patients will receive if their readings fall below or above pre-set thresholds

Send messages on behalf of the patient’s VA medical facility to quickly reach groups of patients who have opted-in to receiving messages and updates from their medical center

NOTE: Annie is for patient self-care and not for direct texting between Veterans and staff.